Find in Traun: New primeval dolphin species discovered

Animal had excellent hearing

The dolphin skull found near Traun is severely compressed, which made the examination of its anatomy particularly difficult. With the help of a computer tomograph, it was nevertheless possible to analyze internal features. The anatomical reconstruction of the fossil's inner ear in particular yielded remarkable results. The prehistoric dolphin is likely to have had excellent hearing in the high-frequency range - similar to that of modern dolphins. This makes "Romaleodelphis pollerspoecki" one of the oldest known toothed whales that had a sense of hearing similar to that found today in porpoises, for example. These animals can communicate in frequency ranges that are beyond the hearing range of their predators.