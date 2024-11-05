Bag problem
Tobacconists mobilize against new deposit requirement
The new mandatory deposit will be introduced in Austria at the beginning of January 2025. This is worrying some businesses - especially smaller ones - according to the Vienna Social Democratic Business Association (SWV-Wien) and warns of a "bureaucratic avalanche". After the sausage stands, tobacconists are now also mobilizing against the regulation.
However, the situation is different for sausage stands. They fear that large quantities of cans and bottles will be returned - as they are usually open even when supermarkets are closed. The tobacconists, on the other hand, see the small quantities as more of a problem.
Bag problem for smaller tobacconists
From 2025, businesses will have to take back every pack size they sell. In tobacco stores, however, drinks are only a by-product. In the case of a tobacconist, therefore, only a few bottles or cans could be handed in each day, emphasized an SWV spokesperson.
These would have to be stored in a 300-liter bag, in which the containers are then also collected. However, this only happens when the bag is full, they point out. As a result, the sack stands around for a long time in the usually very small storage rooms of tobacconists, where there is little space anyway.
Tobacconist complains about the regulation's lack of practical relevance
In the opinion of the SWV, one solution would be the joint drop-off points at "frequented locations" provided for in the regulation. For Döbling tobacconist Wolfgang Winkler, this is a prime example of the regulation's lack of practical relevance, as he explained. This is because it is not clearly explained.
"What does 'busy place' mean for a tobacconist? We need to know immediately whether we fall under it or not, otherwise we are faced with a chaos of additional costs and regulations that we can no longer cope with," demanded Winkler.
Call for an exemption
The SWV also reiterated its call for pubs and establishments smaller than 25 square meters to be exempted from the regulation. Vienna SWV President Marko Fischer criticized: "The new regulations are nothing more than an attack on small businesses that work hard every day to survive."
