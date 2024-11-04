Helped out as goalie
Former ÖSV ace injured on his soccer debut
He used to thunder down the Kitzbühel Streif, taking 13 podium places in his skiing career. Now Mario Scheiber is trying his hand as a soccer goalkeeper for St. Jakob/Defereggental in his native East Tyrol. However, the former speed ace, who used to be plagued by injuries, remains an unlucky man: he tore his biceps tendon during warm-ups and even had to have an operation.
Torn cruciate ligament, meniscus damage, shoulder dislocation, concussion and broken nose! Although ex-skier Mario Scheiber was a real unlucky guy, he achieved 13 podium places in his career on snow - second and third place in Kitzbühel 2008 were his biggest highlights. At the age of 29, the East Tyrolean speed specialist ended his active career early - of course also due to numerous injuries.
Only one goal conceded in 1:1
Scheiber has been training the C squad girls in the ÖSV for five years now. Now he has made his sporting comeback - but in soccer! Because his home club St. Jakob/Defereggental (2nd class A in the Carinthian and East Tyrolean lower division) had many injured players and no goalkeeper, Mario stepped into the box - and made a good save in the 1:1 draw against Spielgemeinschaft Matrei II. "My teammates said that I had no chance when I conceded the goal. I used to play in goal at small-sided tournaments - I always enjoyed it," he grins. The 41-year-old last helped out on the pitch for four games in 2014 after his skiing career. Today he coaches the Defereggental U11 team.
Handicap for ski training
His bad luck with injuries continued on the pitch! Mario ruptured his biceps tendon with a sharp shot during the warm-up, but pulled through for the 90 minutes - however, he underwent surgery on Wednesday: "I will therefore refrain from such jokes in future - of course I am now slightly handicapped in training with the girls. But I'm sure I'll soon be able to carry the poles across the piste again."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
