Former ÖSV ace injured on his soccer debut

Only one goal conceded in 1:1

Scheiber has been training the C squad girls in the ÖSV for five years now. Now he has made his sporting comeback - but in soccer! Because his home club St. Jakob/Defereggental (2nd class A in the Carinthian and East Tyrolean lower division) had many injured players and no goalkeeper, Mario stepped into the box - and made a good save in the 1:1 draw against Spielgemeinschaft Matrei II. "My teammates said that I had no chance when I conceded the goal. I used to play in goal at small-sided tournaments - I always enjoyed it," he grins. The 41-year-old last helped out on the pitch for four games in 2014 after his skiing career. Today he coaches the Defereggental U11 team.