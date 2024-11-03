Ice Hockey League
Graz99ers third after a resounding win against Vorarlberg
After three defeats in four games, the Graz99ers have taken the frustration out of their souls with a goal spectacle! In the Sunday matinee against the Pioneers Vorarlberg, the Styrians celebrated a 7:1 home win and go into the international break in third place in the ICE Hockey League table. Champions Red Bull Salzburg remained without points this weekend and dropped back to 6th place.
The team from Graz pulled away from the Vorarlberg team midway through the middle third with two goals to make it 3:0, and Casey Bailey made it 5:1 with a brace at the start of the final period. After the home defeat against VSV, Salzburg also failed to win in Bruneck. The Red Bulls twice squandered a lead against the Pustertal Wölfe, trailed 2:4 after conceding three goals in the middle third and were beaten 3:6.
VSV win home game 10:2
The past few days have been perfect for VSV, who moved up from last place to ninth with three wins in a week. Thanks to Benjamin Lanzinger, VSV got off to a lightning start with a 10-2 win at home against Asiago. The striker contributed two goals to the 3:0 lead after less than three and a half minutes and set up Marco Richter's goal. After the fourth goal, the Italians closed the gap to 2:4 before the first break, but Thomas Vallant (31st, 35th) quickly put an end to Asiago's hopes.
The Vienna Capitals celebrated their second home win of the season with a 4-3 overtime victory against the Black Wings Linz. The Viennese went into the final period with a 3:1 lead, but conceded the equalizer through Andreas Kristler (57th) and Sean Collins (60th). Ten seconds before the end of overtime, Peter Krieger decided the game in favor of the Caps.
