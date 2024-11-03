Graz99ers third after a resounding win against Vorarlberg

VSV win home game 10:2

The past few days have been perfect for VSV, who moved up from last place to ninth with three wins in a week. Thanks to Benjamin Lanzinger, VSV got off to a lightning start with a 10-2 win at home against Asiago. The striker contributed two goals to the 3:0 lead after less than three and a half minutes and set up Marco Richter's goal. After the fourth goal, the Italians closed the gap to 2:4 before the first break, but Thomas Vallant (31st, 35th) quickly put an end to Asiago's hopes.