With Brasilo-Kicker also the three-pointer returned

The outstanding man was Joao Pedro. The Brazilian returned around a month after suffering a torn muscle fiber, scored the equalizer and set up Maurice Entleitner's goal. "He's extremely good for us," the manager rightly emphasized. Because the attacker revitalizes the offense, which is also reflected in the numbers. Pinzgau scores 1.6 goals with Joao Pedro on the pitch. If the 28-year-old is absent, he only scores once per game on average. "I'm very happy that the coach trusts me so much," says Joao Pedro. He had only trained with the team once before the Hohenems game, but was still named in the starting eleven. The three-pointer keeps Pinzgau close to the top five. "The win was very important for us. We celebrated a bit afterwards," revealed the Samba kicker.