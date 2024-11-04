The next mega project is in the starting blocks

The House of Physics will be a large and modern center for the natural sciences in Innsbruck. It will be built on the Technikerstraße campus of the University of Innsbruck and is scheduled to open in the winter semester of 2028. The architectural competition called for the building to be integrated into the existing campus in terms of urban planning, while at the same time creating a particularly climate-friendly new university building. These requirements were met by the architectural firm "mohr niklas architekten".