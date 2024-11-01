Vorteilswelt
Legend stops

Fingers amputated – from hospital straight to a beer

Nachrichten
01.11.2024 06:35

Wrestling legend Franz Schlederer, 68, cleans up with the ironing board one last time. Why he lost a finger last year ...

0 Kommentare

"I've been saying for ten years that I'm quitting!" Franz Schlederer repeatedly postponed his retirement date, and in his advanced age he even developed a passion for hardcore fighting. Now the end of the 68-year-old wrestling legend (he has gone down in history as the oldest catcher in Europe with an estimated "1200 to 1300 fights" under his belt) is just around the corner in Floridsdorf. Tomorrow, the former professional firefighter, father of four and four grandchildren, will step onto the ring boards for the last time at the home match in the Haus der Begegnung (starting at 7 pm), where the 1.93 m tall and 130 kg former amateur wrestler put his strength to the test for 45 years.

He remembers his first appearance in detail. "That was in Lower Austria against the Hungarian Vargas, who had no teeth in his mouth!" His wife recently warned him that "you're not the fastest anymore!" But the "mercenary" (fighting name) can still take a punch and dish it out (cheering with the help of an ironing board).

Sporting director
It was really painful for Schlederer last year during hardcore training when he had to have a finger amputated. He went straight from hospital "for a beer". Which he will also treat himself to after his last fight (3 vs. 3). He will remain involved in wrestling as sporting director.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Pollak
Christian Pollak
