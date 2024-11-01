Fingers amputated – from hospital straight to a beer

"I've been saying for ten years that I'm quitting!" Franz Schlederer repeatedly postponed his retirement date, and in his advanced age he even developed a passion for hardcore fighting. Now the end of the 68-year-old wrestling legend (he has gone down in history as the oldest catcher in Europe with an estimated "1200 to 1300 fights" under his belt) is just around the corner in Floridsdorf. Tomorrow, the former professional firefighter, father of four and four grandchildren, will step onto the ring boards for the last time at the home match in the Haus der Begegnung (starting at 7 pm), where the 1.93 m tall and 130 kg former amateur wrestler put his strength to the test for 45 years.