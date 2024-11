I noticed it again last Sunday: the good mood of everyone around me. Without exception. At first, I thought it was just the day off and the good weather that had brightened my mood. It wasn't until later in the afternoon that it finally dawned on me: It was the time change and the hour it gained that caused the comprehensively cheerful moods, just as surely as the stolen hour of March 30, 2025 will dampen them again in the near future, regardless of the weather.