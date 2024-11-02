“I only did the dirty work back then”

Black suit, white shirt, Jeremie Dikebo is all dressed up for his appointment with the "Krone". He is greeted warmly on the street and engages in a brief conversation in the café near the main square. "I was the youngest ever member of the local council in Ried in 2021 at the age of 18 and got around 300 preferential votes in the regional elections," Dikebo tells us proudly. And he can be. People like the tall young man. At least most of them do. "Look at the color of my skin, I'm a minority. I was ostracized at school, I speak Innviertel dialect and yet it was difficult to find a job. I'm Austrian, I wore a red-white-red jersey to the European Football Championships and was still looked at the wrong way. You don't see the positive sides of integration. I've also been spat at and called a dirty N.... by a passer-by during my basic military service. But in the meantime, that kind of thing just bounces off me. I don't allow myself to be provoked either. I've got more brains than them."