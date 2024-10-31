Start of construction in March
Student dormitory on Hallein’s largest site
The site has been wasting away for six years. Now, more than just apartments are being built on 11,000 square meters of unused land. Due to the impending demise of the Kolpingheim in Hallein, student accommodation was also planned.
Finally some movement on the REI site! Six years after the sale of the Hallein Reisinger site to the private construction company Russegger and the non-profit cooperative Salzburg Wohnbau, excavators will soon be moving in: 167 apartments and 42 student rooms are to be built.
The hoped-for start of construction in March 2025 will be preceded by a tough struggle with the municipality over the proportion of subsidized apartments, commercial space and public play areas. The project is now ready.
It will be a mixed building of non-profit and private units. Salzburg Wohnbau will build 91 apartments on Salzburger Strasse, 49 of which will be owner-occupied and 42 subsidized rental apartments. The municipality will be awarded 27 of these.
According to building contractor Georg Russegger, there will also be a public playground. The buildings will be a maximum of eight storeys high - originally, an agreement had already been reached with the municipality for ten storeys, but the design advisory board put a stop to this height.
Student dormitory to replace the ailing Kolpingheim
In addition to the 91 Salzburg Wohnbau apartments, there are also 76 private apartments from Russegger's company. The most surprising innovation, however, is the planned additional student apartments with up to 95 beds. Developer Georg Russegger: "We planned this project in line with the HTL." However, it is now expanding independently. Some HTL students are currently housed in the Kolpinghaus.
The building site is finally coming to life. However, this also means more homework for the municipality.
Bürgermeister Alexander Stangassinger (SPÖ)
Bild: Markus Tschepp
As the future of the Kolpinghaus is uncertain, the 42 student rooms have been incorporated into the new plans, according to Russegger. Whether these will also be available for tourists in the summer is still uncertain.
For Hallein's mayor Alexander Stangassinger (SPÖ), it is positive that the construction site is finally coming to life. Nonetheless, he adds: "The homework for the municipality is increasing again. The construction work means we have to press ahead with the expansion of the Burgfried secondary school, as there will be many families with children in the 177 apartments."
According to Stangassinger, the time pressure for the school extension is a "mammoth task" - especially in times of immensely overstretched municipal budgets.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.