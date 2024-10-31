Student dormitory on Hallein’s largest site

Student dormitory to replace the ailing Kolpingheim

In addition to the 91 Salzburg Wohnbau apartments, there are also 76 private apartments from Russegger's company. The most surprising innovation, however, is the planned additional student apartments with up to 95 beds. Developer Georg Russegger: "We planned this project in line with the HTL." However, it is now expanding independently. Some HTL students are currently housed in the Kolpinghaus.