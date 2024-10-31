Good soil?
Olive trees for the Parndorfer Platte as an experiment
Will Burgenland be the land where olives thrive? We shall see!
The Agro Rebels planted an olive grove in Mörbisch back in 2019 and have even been able to harvest a few olives there. A new trial grove in Gattendorf will now show whether the soil on the Parndorfer Platte is also suitable for growing olives. In fact, the question will be whether the little trees will survive the local winter.
"The soil conditions would be ideal because olive trees thrive on the same soil that wine thrives on," explains Markus Fink, the scientific director of Agro Rebels. Up to ten degrees below zero is also no problem for the Mediterranean plants, says Fink. Above that, however, things could become difficult. In Gattendorf, 90 olive trees were planted in 2000. Different varieties are to show which ones feel most at home here. The project is set to last three years, after which it will be possible to say whether olive cultivation can be the future of subsequent farmers.
A project close to the mayor's heart
The project is supported by Mayor Robert Kovacs, local companies and politicians. "The project is very close to my heart," says Kovacs. "It shows how we can respond innovatively to the challenges of climate change." In addition to the olive trees, there is also a small experimental garden with pomegranates, figs and peaches.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
