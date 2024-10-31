Olive trees for the Parndorfer Platte as an experiment

"The soil conditions would be ideal because olive trees thrive on the same soil that wine thrives on," explains Markus Fink, the scientific director of Agro Rebels. Up to ten degrees below zero is also no problem for the Mediterranean plants, says Fink. Above that, however, things could become difficult. In Gattendorf, 90 olive trees were planted in 2000. Different varieties are to show which ones feel most at home here. The project is set to last three years, after which it will be possible to say whether olive cultivation can be the future of subsequent farmers.