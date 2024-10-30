China’s new Tiangong crew launched into space

Manned moon mission by 2030

This year, Chinese scientists succeeded in transporting soil samples from the hard-to-reach far side of the moon to Earth for the first time in human history. China aims to have completed a manned mission to the moon by 2030. Authority spokesperson Lin emphasized that the ongoing developments and tests for this are going according to plan. The first space travelers are already training for the moon mission and are learning how to steer the spaceship and operate the moon rover.