Cup opponent Voitsberg
Oil sheikh wants to enter the Bundesliga with chip fat
Promoted Voitsberg is rocking the second division with a millionaire patron who even left champions Sturm to do so. The stadium has been renovated, top star Jakob Jantscher has been brought in and the professionals are also being lured to Styria with an innovative salary model. A club in a spirit of optimism.
LASK are not always used to such a warm welcome: cup opponents and namesake ASK Voitsberg are not only offering free tickets for visitors under 15, but also a free drink for everyone. Also for the LASK fans! "We want to celebrate this top match with all ASK fans and of course this also applies to our guests, with whom we are united in our love for the sport," says Voitsberg's coach and sports director David Preiss.
Global company as the basis
The chief architect of the Voitsberg soccer miracle, which is soon to continue in the Bundesliga, is chairman Michael Münzer, who is regarded as a doer and PR genius. He turned old chip fat into a global company for biodiesel, turning over half a billion euros in 2023. Parallel to promotion to the 2nd division, the stadium was rebuilt and a legend was signed in Jakob Jantscher. Preiss scouted almost all of the professionals himself and installed an unusual salary model with Münzer: every player builds his own career because he has a transfer fee in his contract. Those who are sold at a high price therefore cash in above average.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.