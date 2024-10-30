Oil sheikh wants to enter the Bundesliga with chip fat

The chief architect of the Voitsberg soccer miracle, which is soon to continue in the Bundesliga, is chairman Michael Münzer, who is regarded as a doer and PR genius. He turned old chip fat into a global company for biodiesel, turning over half a billion euros in 2023. Parallel to promotion to the 2nd division, the stadium was rebuilt and a legend was signed in Jakob Jantscher. Preiss scouted almost all of the professionals himself and installed an unusual salary model with Münzer: every player builds his own career because he has a transfer fee in his contract. Those who are sold at a high price therefore cash in above average.