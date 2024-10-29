Styrian Weiz turns wood into a superstar

Mobile future based on wood

In times of climate crisis, it is of course important to rethink and innovate. For ten years now, pioneering work has been carried out in Weiz, Styria, with intensive research into how wood can be used in mobility, plant construction and mechanical engineering. "It can't be done" was the tenor of the experts at the beginning. How can combustible, splintering and dilapidated material be processed in such a way that it can actually compete with tried and tested materials? The breakthrough has been achieved at the Wood Vision Lab in Weiz. The plan for the future is for wooden parts used in cars, trains and airplanes to go into series production and become standard equipment. Possible applications include side impact protection for cars, car battery trays and chassis cladding for high-speed trains. And that is just a small excerpt from the product range.