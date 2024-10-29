Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Pioneering work

Styrian Weiz turns wood into a superstar

Nachrichten
29.10.2024 15:28

Wood is commonplace as parquet flooring, furniture, heat source and building material. In the Styrian town of Weiz, however, they are going one step further and using the raw material as lightweight hybrid components in mobility, plant construction and mechanical engineering. 

0 Kommentare

Wood is a sustainable CO2 store that also grows back. Austria is rich in this raw material. Until now, wood has mainly been used in the furniture industry. But in Weiz they are going back to the future. The first carriage was built from wood in the 15th century, as was the first automobile. Industrialization changed this, of course, and metals took over. 

Zitat Icon

For the first time, we are combining everything under one roof, from basic and applied research to a technical center and accelerator operation. With this pioneering center, we are opening up an essential field of research for the future and enabling completely new areas of application.

Bernadette Karner und Josef Stoppacher, Geschäftsführer Wood Vision

Mobile future based on wood
In times of climate crisis, it is of course important to rethink and innovate. For ten years now, pioneering work has been carried out in Weiz, Styria, with intensive research into how wood can be used in mobility, plant construction and mechanical engineering. "It can't be done" was the tenor of the experts at the beginning. How can combustible, splintering and dilapidated material be processed in such a way that it can actually compete with tried and tested materials? The breakthrough has been achieved at the Wood Vision Lab in Weiz. The plan for the future is for wooden parts used in cars, trains and airplanes to go into series production and become standard equipment. Possible applications include side impact protection for cars, car battery trays and chassis cladding for high-speed trains. And that is just a small excerpt from the product range. 

Gerd Holzschlag (Styrian Economic Development Agency), Heinz Mayer (Joanneum Research), Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, Provincial Councillor for Economic Affairs, Ingo Reisinger, Mayor of Weiz, Bernadette Karner (Wood Vision) and Martin Karner (Weitzer Group) (Bild: Stadt Weiz)
Gerd Holzschlag (Styrian Economic Development Agency), Heinz Mayer (Joanneum Research), Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, Provincial Councillor for Economic Affairs, Ingo Reisinger, Mayor of Weiz, Bernadette Karner (Wood Vision) and Martin Karner (Weitzer Group)
(Bild: Stadt Weiz)

To ensure that research can continue and implementation can actually take place, a fifth building is now being added to the existing innovation center, in which this high-tech innovation can be further refined. 16 million euros are being invested in this. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Monika König-Krisper
Monika König-Krisper
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf