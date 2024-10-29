“Must not deny migration problem as SPÖ!”

"Election result gives me hope"

The focus should not be on posts, but on content, explains Hergovich, also with a view to Rudi Fußi, who is collecting declarations of support for a contest vote against Andreas Babler. But what gives him hope that this reorientation in terms of content will actually happen? "The election result," says Hergovich. You always have to take them seriously. "I see social democracy as the party of working people. And if you see yourself as the party of working people, then you have to take the concerns and needs of working people very, very seriously and address them. And I believe that there is great interest in the Social Democrats to do so."