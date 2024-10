Homeless – then with his dream woman in his dream villa

He was homeless on his 40th birthday - seven years later he moved into a dream villa with a lake view with his dream woman. The life story of Simon Hofer, neuroscience expert and keynote speaker, is captivating. Also in the interview that krone.at head of sport Michael Fally conducts with Hofer and his partner at the Swiss Academy, triathlon world champion Kai Dahlhaus(see video above). It is a conversation about communication in all its facets. Here, in the first part of the interview, everything revolves around emotion vs. information and the question of whether anyone can get rich. Parts two and three will follow soon - and will also look at the phenomenon of sport.