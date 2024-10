Up to 42 euros for a portion of Martini-Gansl

The appetite for goose is still there, but the prices are really putting a strain on some people's stomachs. But where is the pain threshold? "I think it's reached at an average of 50 euros per portion. That's the price of a good steak," says Klaus Friedl, WKO chairman for the catering sector. "Of course, the pain threshold is always individual. Of course, it makes a difference where the goose comes from and what the side dishes are like."