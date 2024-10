Robbery: 19-year-old man stabbed in the back

Series of robberies in Graz?

Two further robberies are said to have taken place the night before - the police are currently investigating reports that have been received. Two men aged 25 and 29 are said to have been robbed independently of each other on Saturday night, also in the Gries district of Graz. One of them was unharmed because he handed over his wallet to the perpetrators without resisting, while the 29-year-old suffered a blow to the forehead. He was also treated at Graz Regional Hospital. It is now being investigated whether there is a connection between the crimes.