Here are the best photos

“Crown” at the Clásico: A ticket costs 1200 euros

Nachrichten
26.10.2024 19:11

Around 700 million TV viewers in 185 countries will be in attendance today when Real Madrid and FC Barcelona meet in the "match of matches". The "Krone" will also be there and mingled with the fans a few hours before the game.

0 Kommentare

Many fans will spend a fortune to attend the Clásico live in the stadium. The black market is exploding, with the cheapest (!) ticket being offered for 1,200 euros. In block 616 of the Bernabeu stadium. Directly under the roof of Madrid's soccer temple, don't forget your binoculars. There will be an incomparable array of stars to watch, with the squads of both teams worth an incredible 2.3 billion euros.

Here are the best pre-match photos:

(Bild: „Krone“)
(Bild: „Krone“)
(Bild: Alex Hofstetter)
(Bild: Alex Hofstetter)
(Bild: Alex Hofstetter)
(Bild: Alex Hofstetter)
(Bild: Alex Hofstetter)
(Bild: Alex Hofstetter)
(Bild: Alex Hofstetter)
(Bild: Alex Hofstetter)
(Bild: Alex Hofstetter)
(Bild: Alex Hofstetter)

Incidentally, three Barça players have already received standing ovations for their performances at the "enemy" Bernabeu. Lionel Messi (record scorer in the Clásico with 26 goals) is not one of them. Only Diego Maradona (1983), Ronaldinho (2005) and Andrés Iniesta (2015) have ever received this honor.

Here are the arrivals of the two team buses:

Real favorites today
The bookmakers see Real as the favorites today, but Barça will arrive as league leaders with a broad chest. Speaking of chests: this time, the Catalans' shirts feature the logo of British pop-rock band Coldplay. The Clásico edition was also available to buy in a limited edition (1899 pieces) - the shirts (400 euros each) were sold out within seconds. Barça youngster Lamine Yamal (17) says: "We are the best team in the world and we want to show that in this game."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Alexander Hofstetter
Alexander Hofstetter
