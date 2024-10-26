“Crown” at the Clásico: A ticket costs 1200 euros

Real favorites today

The bookmakers see Real as the favorites today, but Barça will arrive as league leaders with a broad chest. Speaking of chests: this time, the Catalans' shirts feature the logo of British pop-rock band Coldplay. The Clásico edition was also available to buy in a limited edition (1899 pieces) - the shirts (400 euros each) were sold out within seconds. Barça youngster Lamine Yamal (17) says: "We are the best team in the world and we want to show that in this game."