Qualifying play-off
European Championship draws closer! ÖFB women defeat Slovenia
Austria's women's national soccer team is close to advancing to the 2nd play-off round of the European Championship qualifiers. The ÖFB selection struggled for more than an hour in the first round first leg against Slovenia at the Bonifika stadium in Koper on Friday evening, before Barbara Dunst (69), Sarah Puntigam (73/penalty) and Lilli Purtscheller (75) secured a 3-0 victory with a triple strike. The second leg on Tuesday (18:00) in Ried should only be a formality.
For the time being, the world number 17 lived up to her role as favorite in the clash with the world number 40 and also won the sixth direct duel. Irene Fuhrmann was able to celebrate a very important success in her 50th match as ÖFB team captain. The clear ÖFB goal is to participate in the European Championship for the third time in a row. To achieve this, either Romania or ÖFB qualifying opponents Poland must be eliminated in the 2nd and final round between November 27 and December 3. The first leg between the two teams ended on Romanian soil with a late 2:1 victory for Poland after trailing 1:0.
Fuhrmann was somewhat surprised to field the skilled midfielder Annabel Schasching on the right side of defense, where Laura Wienroither, Katharina Naschenweng and Katharina Schiechtl, three potential regulars, were missing. In midfield, Bayern stalwart Sarah Zadrazil returned to the team in place of Celina Degen. Otherwise, the team was unchanged from the 4-0 defeat in Germany at the end of the qualifying group stage.
Bumpy start
The Slovenians took the momentum of seven consecutive wins with them, attacked early and were better in the game in the opening phase. The Austrian side were only occasionally dangerous in the penalty area, the first time coming in the 16th minute when a shot from Puntigam was deflected into the corner by Zala Mersnik. However, it was to remain one of only two dangerous chances for Austria before the break. Many unnecessary mistakes, even without pressure, characterized the game of the guests. They did gain control of the game after just over 20 minutes, but the final pass almost never arrived against the defensively very compact hosts.
At the other end, a shot from Lara Prasnikar was too central (22') and an attempt from Spela Kolbl was dangerously deflected by Virginia Kirchberger, but missed the target (31'). Manuela Zinsberger was also on hand to keep out Kramzar's shot from the near corner (39). Shortly before the break, the Austrian team almost got their reward for the best move of the first half. After a Hanshaw cross, Puntigam shot from a turn and Mersnik made a brilliant save (44').
Zinsberger on the spot
After the restart, Zinsberger made a brilliant save from a Lana Golob header to prevent the team from going behind (53'). It remained the home side's last top chance, with St. Pölten's Mateja Zver playing inconspicuously as captain until the 66th minute. Shortly afterwards, Dunst took Schasching's cross into the middle and finished into the corner. Her 13th team goal was the "can opener". Purtscheller was set up in the penalty area and Puntigam scored from the spot in her 149th international match. Purtscheller provided the final goal, benefiting from Eileen Campbell's unselfish cross.
After 15 unsuccessful attempts, another ÖFB international ended without conceding a goal - for the first time since the 2-0 win over the Czech Republic on April 11, 2023.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
