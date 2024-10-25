European Championship draws closer! ÖFB women defeat Slovenia

Bumpy start

The Slovenians took the momentum of seven consecutive wins with them, attacked early and were better in the game in the opening phase. The Austrian side were only occasionally dangerous in the penalty area, the first time coming in the 16th minute when a shot from Puntigam was deflected into the corner by Zala Mersnik. However, it was to remain one of only two dangerous chances for Austria before the break. Many unnecessary mistakes, even without pressure, characterized the game of the guests. They did gain control of the game after just over 20 minutes, but the final pass almost never arrived against the defensively very compact hosts.