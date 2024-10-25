Two expensive sports cars burn out during the night

E-car ignites again and again

The Tiefgraben fire department started the firefighting operation with water and foam. After the first extinguishing attack, only a little smoke could be seen. Suddenly, the electric car ignited again in the battery area and caught fire again. The vehicle ignited again and again. Due to this situation, the quarantine container of the Vöcklabruck fire department was alerted. The further extinguishing attacks were able to contain the flames and the reactions in the battery area came to a standstill.