Champions League
The line-up: How Salzburg will start against Dinamo!
Here it is, the starting line-up with which Red Bull Salzburg coach Pep Lijnders is looking for success in today's Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb!
The line-up:
Red Bull Salzburg have so far failed to score goals and points in the Champions League - after the 0:3 and 0:4 defeats against Sparta Prague and Brest, the "Bulls" are longing for redemption in today's home game against Dinamo Zagreb. In the battle for the play-off between the teams in 9th to 24th place, a win is actually a must. The recent last-minute 2:1 against Altach at least gives coach Lijnders hope: "It's very clear. We want the three points."
"If you want to win games, you have to take your chances!"
Lijnders started the summer with great ambitions. The season got off to a good start, and the Champions League ticket was the first reward. At the beginning of September, however, the "Werkl" began to stutter, with four defeats in seven games suddenly raising doubts. Doubts arose about Lijnders' changed approach to the game as well as about some personnel decisions. This was followed by many discussions within the club and last Saturday's successful, but for long periods sobering performance against Altach.
"Our pressing and counter-pressing must be razor-sharp!"
The 2:1 did "not boost our confidence. But it takes us further," explained Lijnders. "If you want to win Champions League games, you have to take your chances," emphasized the Dutchman in view of his team's many ultimately fruitless attacks - especially against Brest. "We played much better against Brest than against Prague. We were really brave for 56 minutes and deserved a goal," he said. "I really believe in this team. But we really have to do everything we can to exploit our full potential. If we do that, then good things can happen."
Salzburg have been waiting two years for a win in front of their own fans, which came against Dinamo Zagreb in the top flight on October 5, 2022 (1:0). Lijnders appealed to his squad to "light the spark" right from the start. "What I expect is that we really fight, together and for every ball. People have to feel the passion right from the start. Our pressing and counter-pressing must be razor-sharp and our build-up play bold."
