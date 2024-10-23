The line-up: How Salzburg will start against Dinamo!

"Our pressing and counter-pressing must be razor-sharp!"

The 2:1 did "not boost our confidence. But it takes us further," explained Lijnders. "If you want to win Champions League games, you have to take your chances," emphasized the Dutchman in view of his team's many ultimately fruitless attacks - especially against Brest. "We played much better against Brest than against Prague. We were really brave for 56 minutes and deserved a goal," he said. "I really believe in this team. But we really have to do everything we can to exploit our full potential. If we do that, then good things can happen."