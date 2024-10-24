Flood burglary
Loot discovered on “willhaben” thanks to search agent
A motorcycle dealer in Steyr was quicker than the police: after a break-in during the floods in mid-September, the crew from "sQooter.com" took the initiative and successfully hunted down the perpetrator. And they did so with common sense and a simple trick: the Steyrers set up a search agent for the stolen items on an online exchange and promptly landed a hit!
"Even though there are now more victims of the floods, we were burgled at 4.16 a.m. tonight. Cameras were triggered until around 4.30am. He came in via the terrace and then broke open a side entrance door!" posted the Steyr motorcycle dealer "sQooter.com" on Facebook on September 16.
Company offered a 2000 euro reward for tips
The perpetrator stole two brand-new monitors, two computers, a power station, eight WLAN cameras, battery lights, an old iPhone, battery tools and car keys: "Maybe someone knows the intruder? He is about 1.70 meters tall and probably limping. Maybe someone was offered computer parts?" The company even offered a 2000 euro reward for tips.
And then the camera appeared online
While the Facebook appeal was unsuccessful, the resourceful people from Steyr were able to score points with a different online strategy, explains sales manager Manuel Moser: "We thought maybe the crook was selling the loot on an online platform and set up a search agent there. After a few days, one of our cameras really did turn up there. We still had the packaging, so we were able to check the serial number." A screen was also advertised on the platform.
Second-hand dealer had advertised
The "sQooter" crew informed the police. During the investigation, it turned out that a second-hand dealer for electrical goods in Linz had bought the loot in order to sell it on. The burglar was also caught, but his identity has not yet been revealed to the victims. "We got a third of the stolen items back, but the property damage alone caused by the broken doors and the stolen company keys amounts to around 15,000 euros," says sales manager Moser.
