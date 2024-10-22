ÖVP does not bring an action for annulment after all

The Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) was very angry after Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) voted single-handedly - and against the wishes of her coalition partner - for the renaturation regulation in the EU Council of Ministers in June. The Chancellor's party denounced the minister for abuse of office and announced an action for annulment at the EU Court of Justice. However, the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption saw no evidence of abuse of office. The complaint to the ECJ also came to nothing.