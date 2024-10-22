Renaturation dispute
ÖVP does not bring an action for annulment after all
The Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) was very angry after Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) voted single-handedly - and against the wishes of her coalition partner - for the renaturation regulation in the EU Council of Ministers in June. The Chancellor's party denounced the minister for abuse of office and announced an action for annulment at the EU Court of Justice. However, the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption saw no evidence of abuse of office. The complaint to the ECJ also came to nothing.
"The response to the breach of law by Climate Protection Minister Gewessler must not be another breach of law. As Constitutional Minister, it is not an option for me to disregard the requirements of the Federal Ministries Act and state practice," said Edtstadler in a statement. Bringing a lawsuit without the agreement of the Climate Protection Minister would be "a departure from the practice that has been in place since EU accession".
ÖVP: "Breach of constitution and trust"
Gewessler's approval had led to a veritable crisis within the Turkish-Green coalition in June. The Green politician was openly accused of breaking the constitution and also of breaching trust. However, in order to avoid "chaos", as Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) explained at the time, the coalition was not terminated.
Restoration of ecosystems as a goal
The aim of the EU Restoration Act is "the restoration of degraded ecosystems in all member states". This includes, for example, the reforestation of forests and the rewetting of areas such as dried-up moors. All member states must draw up national plans on how to achieve the targets. For example, all ecosystems that are in poor condition are to be restored by 2050.
