Like Hirscher? Neureuther on the chances of a comeback

Hirscher? "Huge story for the sport of skiing"

The fact that his good friend Marcel Hirscher is making a comeback is "a huge story for skiing", as the man from Salzburg is "one of the characters and protagonists that we urgently need". The fact that Lindsey Vonn could start as a forerunner at the races in Beaver Creek in December would "also be a huge story", says Neureuther.