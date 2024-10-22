"Miss the feeling"
Like Hirscher? Neureuther on the chances of a comeback
Marcel Hirscher and Lucas Braathen are returning to the World Cup, and there has been speculation for weeks about a possible comeback by US superstar Lindsey Vonn. What are the chances of Germany's skiing legend Felix Neureuther returning? The likeable Bavarian has now commented on this.
In the podcast "Pizza & Pommes" on Bayerischer Rundfunk, Neureuther openly admitted: "I miss that feeling when you're standing at the start and the place is really on fire down there. There are 30,000 to 50,000 people there. That's so crazy. I would love to have that again."
Nevertheless, a comeback is not an issue for him, says the 40-year-old: "If I was physically ready for it to make sense now, maybe I would change my mind. Maybe then I would also like to make a comeback. But I'm no longer in a position to do so."
In an interview with the German Press Agency, Neureuther also said that he has "a family with three children", "with whom I really enjoy spending time. All the effort that the World Cup would entail bears no relation to my current life."
Hirscher? "Huge story for the sport of skiing"
The fact that his good friend Marcel Hirscher is making a comeback is "a huge story for skiing", as the man from Salzburg is "one of the characters and protagonists that we urgently need". The fact that Lindsey Vonn could start as a forerunner at the races in Beaver Creek in December would "also be a huge story", says Neureuther.
"If you can trust anyone to do it, it's definitely her," said the German about a possible Vonn comeback. But: The US-American has "an artificial knee joint and it's different whether you ski a proper downhill run or a few gliding turns on the slope".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.