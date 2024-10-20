Bear attacks: Trentino now wants to kill animals

In April 2023, jogger Andrea Papi was attacked and killed by the female bear Gaida, named "JJ4", in the woods of Caldes in the Val di Sole valley in Trentino. The animal was captured and taken to an enclosure near Trento. The bear was supposed to move to a high-security enclosure in the Black Forest this year. However, the animal's arrival at the Alternative Wolf and Bear Park in the Black Forest has been postponed until spring 2025. This is partly due to weather-related delays in the construction of the enclosure, a spokesperson said this week.