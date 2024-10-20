Marquez triumphs in Australia ahead of Martin

World champion Bagnaia, in third place, already had a respectable gap to the two Spaniards and now has three races left to challenge Martin for the title. The Grand Prix did not go according to plan for KTM, with Brad Binder finishing seventh as the best rider for the Mattighofen-based team behind six Ducatis. His team-mate Jack Miller finished eleventh in his home race, while Augusto Fernandez had to settle for 17th place. The 20-year-old KTM shooting star Pedro Acosta missed the race after crashing in the sprint on Saturday and suffering a shoulder ligure.