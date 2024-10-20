Mega catch-up race
Marquez triumphs in Australia ahead of Martin
Ducati rider Marc Marquez won the Australian motorcycle Grand Prix on Phillip Island on Sunday with a spectacular comeback. The six-time MotoGP World Champion from Spain won ahead of his compatriot and brand colleague Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia.
Martin thus extended his world championship lead and now has a 20-point advantage over his Italian rival Bagnaia. Next week, the MotoGP squad will make a guest appearance in Thailand.
Marquez started the race with a spectacular slip of his rear wheel and fell back from second place. However, the 31-year-old fought his way back and ultimately fought a thrilling duel with Martin. The world championship leader had started from pole position and held the lead in the Grand Prix for a long time. Shortly before the end, however, he was overtaken by Marquez, who celebrated his fourth MotoGP victory in Australia.
Super happy
"I don't know where I was in the first corner, but I overtook a lot of riders after that and thought it would be impossible to catch Martin. On the fifth or sixth lap I started to find my rhythm and it calmed down. It was a bit stressful, but I'm super happy," explained Marquez.
World champion Bagnaia, in third place, already had a respectable gap to the two Spaniards and now has three races left to challenge Martin for the title. The Grand Prix did not go according to plan for KTM, with Brad Binder finishing seventh as the best rider for the Mattighofen-based team behind six Ducatis. His team-mate Jack Miller finished eleventh in his home race, while Augusto Fernandez had to settle for 17th place. The 20-year-old KTM shooting star Pedro Acosta missed the race after crashing in the sprint on Saturday and suffering a shoulder ligure.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
