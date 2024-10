Handle broke out: German injured while climbing

Roped down to the belay station by his climbing partner

Due to the injuries sustained in the fall (suspected concussion, various bleeding and abrasions), the man was unable to continue climbing and had to be roped back down to the belay by the 28-year-old. The climbers then made an emergency call and the injured man was rescued by the crew of the emergency helicopter using a rope. The uninjured climber was able to abseil and climb down independently. "Further investigations are required to determine the exact cause of the fall," said the executive.