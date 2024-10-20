How grayling babies are revitalizing the idyllic Kamptal valley

The grayling - also known as "Thymallus thymallus" in Latin zoology since Carl von Linee (1707 to 1778) - does not have it easy. This is because a large number of predators such as otters, minks, goosanders, cormorants and grey herons fish mercilessly for this welcome and tasty prey. "This threat is being hushed up by conservationists", outraged once again eco veteran Helmut Belanyecz, who prudently headed the "Board of Trustees for Fisheries and Water Protection" for a small eternity on earth until his retirement. Of course, the biologist also blames the climate change-induced warming of the precious water as well as the damming and regulation of free-flowing stretches of water for the misery under and around the water in his homeland.