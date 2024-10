F***! How you fucking rant properly

Go lick yourself! Have you already cursed, cursed, cursed today? No? You never swear? Well, we dare to doubt that. Because there's a lot more to swearing than meets the eye. In the course of the ÖAW project FÄKT!, swear word expert Oksana Havryliv from the University of Vienna explains to us what exactly, why we cuss at all and how best to do it.