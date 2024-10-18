DAB+
Digital radio for every taste at kronehit
The future of radio is digital - and kronehit is right in the middle of it! With DAB+, the digital successor to FM, radio fans experience a completely new listening experience. Thanks to crystal-clear sound and additional features such as colored album covers on the display, the classic radio experience is being brought into the digital age. But that's not all: DAB+ not only offers plenty of music, but also the latest news, weather and traffic reports every hour - perfect for anyone on the move who wants to stay up to date.
kronehit has developed four innovative DAB+ stations that adapt precisely to the needs of listeners. Whether you are looking for nostalgic sounds, want to enjoy energetic beats from the 90s or want to celebrate the latest hits from the local music scene - kronehit has something for everyone. Music is lived here, and in the highest quality.
Something for every taste in music
kronehit's DAB+ stations not only offer musical variety, but also invite you to play an active role in shaping the program. Competitions, concert tickets and exclusive meet and greets with artists are just some of the special experiences offered by kronehit. Because the listener is the focus here - personal, entertaining and always with a finger on the pulse of the times.
- Radio "ROT WEISS ROT" celebrates Austria's music scene with 100% Austro-Pop, from classics to the latest hits. Under the motto "Da bin I her her, da hear I hin", fans of local music get their money's worth.
- Radio "SUPER 80s" takes listeners into the colorful world of this decade with the greatest hits of the 80s - perfect music for nostalgics.
- For fans of the 90s and early 2000s, there is EURODANCE X-PRESS: the best Eurodance anthems provide energy and a party atmosphere.
- PIRATE RADIO, on the other hand, offers the perfect mix of alternative rock and pop, from grunge to indie - the best hits from the 80s to the present day.
In addition to musical diversity, kronehit's DAB+ stations also provide hourly updates on news, weather and traffic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
