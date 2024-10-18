Vorteilswelt
Success story

This family brings new chocolate to the market

18.10.2024 16:17

The Craigher family business was founded in Friesach 110 years ago: 20 tons of cocoa are processed in the factory every year - into high-quality chocolates.

It is impossible to imagine Friesach without Craigher chocolates - and conversely, the entrepreneurial family has resisted all temptations to relocate elsewhere: "We belong here," emphasizes senior boss Dieter. He has been at home in the company, which was founded in 1914, since his childhood. "I was selling foam rolls before I was even at school," recalls the 70-year-old, who has been the boss since 1980, always with his wife Barbara at his side, who was also a well-known registrar in Friesach.

The fourth Craigher generation is now at sweet work with the twins Hanna and Dominikus. Their task is to ensure that the long-established confectionery and chocolate factory, which currently employs 14 people, makes the leap into the modern age. "We need to expand our online business," says Hanna. "And that requires very special products." 20 tons of cocoa are processed by hand every year, not only for the small, fine bars, but also as cute Easter bunnies or sweet Krampuses.

In 1914, Dominikus Craigher laid the foundations for today's chocolate manufactory (Bild: Craigher)
In 1914, Dominikus Craigher laid the foundations for today's chocolate manufactory
(Bild: Craigher)
The new premium pure chocolate. (Bild: Wassermann Kerstin)
The new premium pure chocolate.
(Bild: Wassermann Kerstin)

New premium series
The range includes more than 80 types of chocolate, but now Papa Dieter has gone into production with an outstanding new premium series: Ten pure chocolates with no additives and made from only the best cocoa beans that South America has to offer are set to delight the taste buds of discerning chocoholics. "It took me three years to get everything right - the recipe, the packaging, the story that each variety has to tell." This sweet journey from Venezuela to Costa Rica and Bolivia is a kind of anniversary present for the 110th birthday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kerstin Wassermann
