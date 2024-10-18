This family brings new chocolate to the market

New premium series

The range includes more than 80 types of chocolate, but now Papa Dieter has gone into production with an outstanding new premium series: Ten pure chocolates with no additives and made from only the best cocoa beans that South America has to offer are set to delight the taste buds of discerning chocoholics. "It took me three years to get everything right - the recipe, the packaging, the story that each variety has to tell." This sweet journey from Venezuela to Costa Rica and Bolivia is a kind of anniversary present for the 110th birthday.