SPÖ against Black-Blue
Hospital closures are an “attack on health”
The Lower Austrian SPÖ has issued a clear "no" to the secret plans uncovered by the "Krone" newspaper to close five regional hospitals. Explosive: two months before the local council elections in the largest federal state, the paper was already ready in the drawer. However, it should only have been made public after the elections, which were so important for the ÖVP in particular.
Sven Hergovich wants to use all his political strength to prevent the secret plans of the black-blue state government uncovered by the "Krone". The SPÖ chairman is not sparing with the word "no": "We are clearly saying no to the closure of five hospitals and the de facto end of healthcare provision at five other locations," said Hergovich on Thursday in St. Pölten. He also rejects the closure of maternity wards in Klosterneuburg, Hollabrunn and Melk. In Waidhofen an der Ybbs, the gynecology department has already been closed.
"Health agency should be broken up"
The Oberrote would prefer to make savings in administration. What's more, he is calling for the state health agency, which was only set up in 2021, to be broken up. "A return to the old holding system would immediately save us 30 million euros a year. And just ask the people in our beautiful federal state. They will tell you that healthcare has not improved since then!" says Hergovich.
Rural areas are being starved
The revelation of the secret savings plans is, of course, a political penalty for the SPÖ chairman, which he would like to use against the black-blue coalition: "What Mikl-Leitner and Landbauer have quietly agreed here is nothing less than an attack on the health of the people of Lower Austria!" Hergovich is now calling for a location guarantee for all provincial hospitals: "It is unacceptable that the nearest hospital for a Waldviertel resident with a heart attack will be in the Czech Republic in future," he says, alluding to the thinning out of inpatient care, especially north of the Danube.
Money is limited. But we have to ensure that the financial resources do not get caught up in a bloated administrative apparatus, but reach the hospitals and thus the patients.
Sven Hergovich, Vorsitzender der SPÖ Niederösterreich
And: it will not work without a "radical reform" of the state health agency. Hergovich: "Managers will receive a huge bonus if they adhere to the so-called cost containment plans." As a result, vacant posts for doctors and nursing staff are "deliberately" not filled for several months. "And all so that those responsible can collect their financial rewards!"
