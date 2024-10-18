Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.
Jacky is a friendly but shy male dog who was only kept in the garden and garage from an early age. Although he was taken for walks several times a day, he was not allowed to get to know much in his young life. He has also not had many opportunities to socialize with other dogs. However, if you have the time and dog experience, you will certainly be rewarded with a great and loyal companion.
Phone: 0732/247887.
Burli (17 years old) came to the shelter together with Panty and Fewa because their owner sadly passed away. The three seniors are used to being outside. Burli is shy at first and is hoping for understanding cat friends who will give him a nice retirement. Phone: 0732/247887.
The two ten-month-old Mongolian gerbils Albert and Einstein (photo) are looking for a home together. They have ended up in an animal shelter because people got tired of them after a short time. Who can the two rodents move in with? Phone: 0732/247887.
Jakob (1.5 years old) doesn't let his wheeled cart get to him, the lively male dog can't be stopped from scampering around. Jakob is extremely friendly and would feel very much at home in an active family. Who will give this sweet bundle of energy a chance? Phone: 0664/1879687.
Anwen is only one year old, but she knows exactly what she wants. The cat lady has a somewhat headstrong character and should therefore not go to a family with small children. Anwen would really like to be able to enjoy her beloved outdoor access again in her new home, and she should also be kept as a solitary princess.
Phone: 0732/247887.
Mr. and Mrs. Fluffy (both 2.5 years old) are Angora mix rabbits, who will be placed in pairs in an outdoor enclosure. Tel.: 0732/247887.
