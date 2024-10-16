Nehammer canceled
Livestream: Kickl on conversation with Nehammer
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl will report on his conversation with Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer from 12 noon (see livestream above). According to reports, the Freedom Party leader is likely to be disgruntled by the ÖVP leader's comments. Is this the end of blue and turquoise?
Kickl and Nehammer had met for talks on Tuesday after the National Council elections, as instructed by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. Nehammer then once again ruled out a coalition with Kickl and left no good hair on his interlocutor's head.
"As Federal Chancellor, I will not act as a stooge for Herbert Kickl, just as I would not do so as Federal Party Chairman," he made clear. This was "not a question of sympathy between the two of us, it is not a question of whether one likes the other".
It was a question of "political action", and Kickl had often proven in the past that he was not prepared to take responsibility. Nehammer obviously sees no basis for cooperation.
Kickl has repeatedly acted against the interests of Austrians. "With his affection for horses and investments in this area". The FPÖ leader had also opened the door to Russian interests and spread conspiracy theories, for example in relation to the WHO.
Is the "Zuckerl coalition" coming?
The most likely coalition variant alongside Blue-Turquoise is currently the "Zuckerlkoalition" consisting of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS. Kickl described this variant as a "coalition of losers".
There will be talks in this direction in the coming days: NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger will meet the Chancellor on Wednesday and the SPÖ leader on Thursday, a spokesperson confirmed a corresponding article in the "Presse". There will be "no communication" about these talks for the time being.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.