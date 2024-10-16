Vorteilswelt
"Democracy stronger"

US judge halts controversial counting rule

Nachrichten
16.10.2024 09:58

A judge has temporarily suspended a controversial election rule for the manual counting of all ballots. The reaction of the Democrats: The rule was an "attempt to delay the election results and sow doubt about the outcome".

0 Kommentare

The rule was overturned by a court on Tuesday, according to three representatives of the Democratic Party.

"From the beginning, this rule was an attempt to delay election results and sow doubt about the outcome. Our democracy has been made stronger by the decision to block it," said a statement from Quentin Fulks, campaign spokesperson for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Allegations of voter fraud
The controversial ruling was passed by the state's election oversight board on September 20 by a 3:2 majority, with three allies of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump making up the majority. Trump had lost the 2020 election in Georgia against Democrat Joe Biden and made unfounded allegations of electoral fraud.

Georgia is considered an important swing state - a state in which both Democrats and Republicans have a realistic chance of winning the majority of votes. The ruling is a crucial step for the integrity of the 2024 US presidential election.

