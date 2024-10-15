Fair in Feldkirchen
Automatically saved draft
The "Lebensfreude" trade fair addresses topics that often determine our lives, including pain, waste avoidance, job opportunities for young people and hemp as a health product. On Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19, the fair will make a stop in Feldkirchen, where you can also try out the intoxication goggles.
"We inform you about healthy living and the latest health topics in a Carinthia-wide networked annual program. Carinthian and international medical professionals present the latest medical knowledge in lectures, seminars and trade fairs as part of large and small events," says the Carinthian Health Days Association, which has been touring Carinthian cities for years with the "Lebensfreude" health fair to promote greater health awareness and a better quality of life with a constantly changing program.
Two days for health
The "Lebensfreude" social and health days begin on Friday, October 18 in the Feldkirchen town hall: on Friday from 8.30 am to 7 pm and Saturday from 8.30 am to 12 noon, doctors and other experts will give talks on health topics, and practical and helpful items for everyday life will be on display.
Admission is free.
On Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19, the fair will make a stop at the Feldkirchen town hall. After the opening by Mayor Martin Treffner and Health Officer Andrea Pecile, the first lecture is already on the program: Horst Niederbichler from Abfallwirtschaft Kärnten talks about environmental protection, waste separation, waste avoidance, used batteries and electrical appliances to clear up misconceptions (9 am).
Financial health is the topic of debt counseling (10:30 a.m.), hemp as a health remedy is discussed at 2 p.m., and osteoarthritis at 5 p.m.
The Public Employment Service shows young people a way out of school (on Friday at 9.45 a.m. in the lecture, on both days in the exhibition), which should be free of drugs with the help of the state's addiction prevention program (Friday, 11.15 a.m.).
Medicine from the kitchen
The last lecture in the packed program will be given by Primarius Georg Lexer on Saturday from 11.30 a.m., when the topic will be medicine from the kitchen.
The age simulation suit provides an exciting experience. On the health route, everyone can have values such as vein function, blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol and more measured. A distraction simulator and the ÖAMTC intoxication goggles provide an eye-opening experience.
Program details at http://www.gesundheitstage-kaernten.at/GTK-Bilder/GM_FK_2024.pdf
Carinthia Health Days Association
Who organizes the popular health fairs? Who works on the board?
President: Elisabeth Scheucher-Pichler
Vice President & Financial Officer, Management: Karl-Heinz Scheriau
Medical director: Robert Schmidhofer, doctor
Secretary: Hans Repnig
Advisory Board: Markus Opriessnig, President of the Medical Association
Patricia Winkler-Payer, doctor
Next stop: Villach
The next health fair of the Carinthian Health Days Association will take place on the 8th and 9th in the Bamberg Sälen in Villach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.