One people, one empire, one Spotify playlist

They sing about their "homeland in flames", allegedly threatened by asylum seekers, wish for "the good old days back", loudly demand "Antifa shut up" or stylize themselves as "deportation champions". Their songs can be found in playlists with names such as "Heimatliebe und Nationalstolz", "Deutsche Jugend voran" or "Ein Volk, ein Reich, ein Führer". Reich flags and other relevant motifs serve as cover images. In short: Nazis, right-wing extremists and fascists celebrate happy holidays on Spotify.