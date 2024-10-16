Owners fear for their land: Protest against rezoning

Deputy Mayor Michaela Haidvogel gives the all-clear. "The entire agenda item has been dropped because we tried to process all objections and we were unable to reach an agreement". And: "All 49 citizens who submitted a reminder will be informed in the next few days". It is not yet clear when and if the reclassification will take place at all. "The purpose of the rezoning should be to ensure that green areas remain protected," explains Haidvogel.