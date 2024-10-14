Worries about Alaba! Spaniards talk about the end of his career

A few weeks ago, "AS" also reported that the 32-year-old Viennese's injury was worse than first thought. In addition to a cruciate ligament, Alaba is also said to have injured his meniscus and several tendons. As a result, more and more voices are being raised in Spain who fear that the comeback will be delayed even further and that Alaba in particular will not be able to return to his old form. After all, the return of the "royal" defender had been planned for November.