Severe pain

Worries about Alaba! Spaniards talk about the end of his career

Nachrichten
14.10.2024 19:30

What is the real state of David Alaba's health? After weeks of guesswork, Spanish radio journalist Edu Pidal has now even spoken of a premature end to the ÖFB star's career.

0 Kommentare

"The cartilage has broken down, which means that the bones in his knee are rubbing against each other and he is in a lot of pain," said Pidal on Spain's third-largest radio station "Onda Cero". A terrible follow-up: "There is concern that David Alaba may not be able to return to soccer at all." That would be the worst-case scenario for Austria and Real Madrid!

David Alaba with buddy Marko Arnautovic in the ÖFB team. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
David Alaba with buddy Marko Arnautovic in the ÖFB team.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

A few weeks ago, "AS" also reported that the 32-year-old Viennese's injury was worse than first thought. In addition to a cruciate ligament, Alaba is also said to have injured his meniscus and several tendons. As a result, more and more voices are being raised in Spain who fear that the comeback will be delayed even further and that Alaba in particular will not be able to return to his old form. After all, the return of the "royal" defender had been planned for November.

"The way back is worth every step"
However, Alaba himself has continued to show his fighting spirit in the recent past. He recently posted photos of himself running and strength training on Instagram. His signal seems clear: his physical condition is improving, the ÖFB captain is eager to return to the pitch, writing on Instagram on Friday: "The road back is worth every step."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Kommentare
