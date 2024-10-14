Schedule collision! Baby has priority for ÖSV ace

Attack as state champion

The man from Reichenau already traveled to Sölden yesterday - tomorrow is the internal qualifier for the last two places in the men's line-up for the opening race. "I want to try again - a second foothold in the World Cup would be great," emphasizes slalom specialist Pertl, who has twice finished 20th in the RTL in his career. "But I'm already 28 years old now - at some point I have to ask myself whether it makes sense to do the giant slalom. There won't be many more attempts for me." However, his victory at the RTL national championships in the previous season is encouraging.