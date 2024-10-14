At the start in Sölden
Schedule collision! Baby has priority for ÖSV ace
Carinthia's skiing ace Adrian Pertl is already looking forward to having a baby - the last weekend in October. But that's also the start of the ski season in Sölden. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old wants to assert himself in the internal qualification. "But when the baby is born on the planned day, the birth naturally takes priority."
Carinthia's ski ace Adrian Pertl is full of private happiness! On June 20, he and his long-term partner Anna got married in a civil ceremony in Bad Kleinkirchheim in dirndls and lederhosen - and soon, on the last weekend of October, the first joys of fatherhood are on the horizon. The couple are expecting a daughter - their first child. "Everything is on track, we're really looking forward to it," emphasizes the 28-year-old.
Never been to Sölden before
Although there is a big clash of dates! Because on Sunday, October 27, the men's ski team will start the new season with the home giant slalom in Sölden. Adrian has never been able to qualify for this event before: "Of course that's a big goal, I'd love to be there. But it's clear that in the event of a possible clash of dates, the birth is more important."
Attack as state champion
The man from Reichenau already traveled to Sölden yesterday - tomorrow is the internal qualifier for the last two places in the men's line-up for the opening race. "I want to try again - a second foothold in the World Cup would be great," emphasizes slalom specialist Pertl, who has twice finished 20th in the RTL in his career. "But I'm already 28 years old now - at some point I have to ask myself whether it makes sense to do the giant slalom. There won't be many more attempts for me." However, his victory at the RTL national championships in the previous season is encouraging.
Good feeling with Atomic
The change of skis from Völkl to Atomic should help - the new "equipment" on the legs feels good. "At the training camp in South America, it was a total success. Unfortunately, we were hardly able to train on snow recently due to the weather," says Pertl. If he doesn't manage to qualify or the youngsters arrive on time, the season will start on November 16 and 17 with the slaloms in Levi.
