USA concerned about shelling of UN peacekeepers

Meanwhile, Lebanese state media reported that a mosque in the south of Lebanon had been hit in an Israeli air strike on Sunday. During the night, the "old mosque in the center of the village of Kfar Tibnit was completely destroyed", reported the national news agency NNA. Mayor Fuad Yassin told the AFP news agency that the mosque was at least 100 years old. Kfar Tibnit is located around eight kilometers from the border with Israel.