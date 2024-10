Three months’ pay for “inspector groper”

When sober, he was an impeccable boss, but when drunk, he was offensive and assaultive. Because he had sexually harassed a total of six female colleagues at private parties, a police officer from Mühlviertel stood before the disciplinary commission in Weyregg on Thursday. He is said to have touched the women on their breasts and buttocks. The offender made a remorseful confession. The commission decided that the offending officer must pay three months' salary as a fine.