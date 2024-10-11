Farm heroines 2024: Two female fruit farmers win the prize

Social prize awarded for the first time

The special prize "The Social" was awarded for the first time this year as part of the "Hofheldinnen" gala. Chamber Vice President Maria Pein explains the reasoning behind this: "Women farmers are not only heroines when it comes to the economic management of the farm, they are also true heroines when it comes to the family. They are educators, nurses, social connectors and caregivers." The award went "on behalf of all female farmers" to Maria Fink from Neustift near Sebersdorf for her decades of caring for her parents-in-law and her daughter, who is now an adult.