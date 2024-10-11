Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Courage award

Farm heroines 2024: Two female fruit farmers win the prize

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 16:00

The Styrian Chamber of Agriculture has honored the "Farm Women Entrepreneurs 2024" as "Courage Makers". Two female fruit farmers from Heiligenkreuz am Waasen and Paurach won in the categories of primary production and diversification/innovation.

0 Kommentare

Karin Absenger was once Apple Queen and worked as a florist for ten years. After passing her evening school-leaving certificate, she decided eight years ago to take over the fruit-growing business in Heiligenkreuz am Waasen as her main occupation. Her motivation? "I recognized the value of this resource and didn't want to let the farm go to waste." She has now been awarded the prize in the primary production category, ahead of dairy farmer Margret Karelly from Aflenz and career changer Roswitha Marold from Aigen.

East Styrian scores with several mainstays
Michaela Stangl from Paurach convinced the jury in terms of diversification/innovation. The mother of two - who is also a former apple queen - returned to full-time farming six years ago. Her mainstays: fruit production with 100 percent direct marketing and processing as well as the distillery. Daniela Eberl from Albersdorf-Prebuch and Claudia Kerschbaumer from Wenigzell came second and third.

All Hofheldinnen 2024, flanked by Oliver Kröpfl (Steiermärkische Sparkasse, left) and Maria Pein and Franz Titschenbacher (Chamber of Agriculture, right) (Bild: LK Steiermark/Foto Fischer)
All Hofheldinnen 2024, flanked by Oliver Kröpfl (Steiermärkische Sparkasse, left) and Maria Pein and Franz Titschenbacher (Chamber of Agriculture, right)
(Bild: LK Steiermark/Foto Fischer)

Social prize awarded for the first time
The special prize "The Social" was awarded for the first time this year as part of the "Hofheldinnen" gala. Chamber Vice President Maria Pein explains the reasoning behind this: "Women farmers are not only heroines when it comes to the economic management of the farm, they are also true heroines when it comes to the family. They are educators, nurses, social connectors and caregivers." The award went "on behalf of all female farmers" to Maria Fink from Neustift near Sebersdorf for her decades of caring for her parents-in-law and her daughter, who is now an adult.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf