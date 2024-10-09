Highly endangered: This is the bird of the year

Suitable habitats are becoming smaller and smaller

The teal, with its strikingly beautiful plumage, is Europe's smallest duck species. In this country, it breeds in shallow, still waters with dense shoreline vegetation and little disturbance. According to the bird protection organization, suitable habitats can be found in bogs, on small lakes rich in vegetation, but also in fish ponds. It is important to have a muddy shallow water zone on the shore with a rich food supply in the form of small creatures, where the ducks and their young can forage for food.