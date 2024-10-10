Camping dreams
In October, everything leads to Wels!
From October 16 to 20, Messe Wels will once again open its doors to camping enthusiasts, outdoor fans and travel lovers. At the Caravan Salon Austria, visitors can expect an impressive variety of the latest motorhomes, innovative self-builds and self-sufficient camping solutions. Accompanied by exciting workshops, expert panels and travel lectures, the trade fair will once again be a hotspot for all those who love and live the adventure of camping.
The caravan world will meet again at Messe Wels from October 16 to 20 - and show what is possible beyond the standard model. With adVANture Hall 19, the Caravan Salon Austria has a real highlight in store for individualists. Here, everything revolves around creative DIY conversions that not only give shape to motorhome dreams, but also demonstrate courage and skill. Instead of standardized, one-size-fits-all solutions, the focus is on truly unique pieces: equipped and designed according to their own wishes, the participants have the chance to present their projects to a broad public.
"Camping today is no longer just recreation, but a way of life. Our aim is to offer the camping community the best trade fair experience and to pass on the fun of nature, traveling and new discoveries."
Petra Leingartner, Messeleiterin
For the first time, the best "Do-It-Yourself" campers in the country will be honored. The anticipation is great, as the most exciting self-builds will be assessed and awarded prizes by a jury supported by Van Life magazine.
But the Caravan Salon Austria has more to offer: In Halls 20 and 21, the most renowned manufacturers showcase their latest models. From compact panel vans to luxurious motorhomes, everything is there. Whether you are new to camping or an old hand, everyone will find their dream vehicle here. The trend towards "organic camping" is also becoming increasingly important. Self-sufficient models that keep the ecological footprint small are all the rage - and still offer everything you need for a comfortable adventure.
The Caravan Salon Austria 2024
Visitors can expect not only a large vehicle show, but also workshops, exciting expert panels and inspiring travel lectures. A total of 230 exhibitors will be on site this year to present their latest ideas and products! So: Don't miss out and save the date now - tickets and all information are available at www.caravan-wels.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.