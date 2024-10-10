In October, everything leads to Wels!

The caravan world will meet again at Messe Wels from October 16 to 20 - and show what is possible beyond the standard model. With adVANture Hall 19, the Caravan Salon Austria has a real highlight in store for individualists. Here, everything revolves around creative DIY conversions that not only give shape to motorhome dreams, but also demonstrate courage and skill. Instead of standardized, one-size-fits-all solutions, the focus is on truly unique pieces: equipped and designed according to their own wishes, the participants have the chance to present their projects to a broad public.