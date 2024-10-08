School in motion in Vienna
“A project like this is a job for the government”
Climbing on classroom desks, small wrestling matches and dancing to music. The movement initiative "Servus bewegt Kinder - Die Bewegte Schule" brings nothing but good things into the classroom. Former professional footballer Peter Stöger is also enthusiastic about the project.
The children were allowed to climb onto the tables in the classroom and jump down from them. There were small wrestling matches combined with squats. The girls and boys from class 2 C of the Vienna elementary school in Prandaugasse danced and sang with class leader Lisa-Marie Niefergall, who was a cheerleader for the Vienna Vikings for many years and is married to ex-footballer Alfred Niefergall. Ice hockey player Leonora played the guitar on her stick (see video below). This makes school fun.
Apply until October 14
Behind this is the free initiative "Servus bewegt Kinder - Die Bewegte Schule". In cooperation with the "Red Bull Media House" and the "Bewegte Schule" association, the "motion4kids" education foundation is offering this initiative for 100 elementary school in Austria this school year. Everything is being done in coordination with the Federal Ministry of Education, Science and Research and the "Daily Movement Unit". The application at www.motion4kids.org runs until October 14. Philip Newald, CEO of the Education Foundation, says: "It gives us enormous pleasure to make children's eyes light up through movement."
"You can achieve so much with it"
Former professional footballer Peter Stöger, ambassador of motion4kids, emphasized: "Physical and mental fitness are the basis for a healthy life and a successful future for our kids." Regina Neumaier, principal at Prandaugasse, adds: "Projects like this are a mission for the government. You can achieve so much with them. Children simply learn better with exercise at school. And it's the best prevention. It's difficult and expensive to repair poor posture and obesity later on."
Principal also learned much better as a child with exercise
The principal remembers her childhood: "I never learned well sitting down. When I was learning a poem, for example, I would walk up and down in the nursery. Later, as a student, I often had my scripts with me in the gym. I am completely convinced of the philosophy of the moving school." She deploys her staff according to the respective strengths of the teachers, who in turn primarily focus on the strengths of the respective children.
"It works, it's a good thing"
Her message to other schools: "It works, it's a good thing. You can achieve a lot with very little effort." At the end, the children danced to the pop classic "Walking on sunshine". The sun was shining in this class, even though it was foggy outside.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
