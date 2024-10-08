“A project like this is a job for the government”

Principal also learned much better as a child with exercise

The principal remembers her childhood: "I never learned well sitting down. When I was learning a poem, for example, I would walk up and down in the nursery. Later, as a student, I often had my scripts with me in the gym. I am completely convinced of the philosophy of the moving school." She deploys her staff according to the respective strengths of the teachers, who in turn primarily focus on the strengths of the respective children.