“Child could have been perfectly healthy”

"Didn't you make any preparations?"

"The word lethal appears twice in the transcript," the judge reproaches the defendant, who quotes from the records of several doctors in which the 38-year-old was informed about the risks for mother and child and asks why no preparations were made for the care of the other three children despite the imminent due date. Especially because she refused to induce labor at two follow-up appointments at the Kepler University Hospital in Linz within three days. "Because there was no childcare", "Because it was her daughter's birthday", is written in the records. "You didn't manage to organize care for the other two small children within three days, how would you have done it if the birth had occurred spontaneously?" asked the prosecutor. The mother in tears: "I would have called through."

Motion to reject the expert witness

During the course of the trial day, several witnesses, the child's father and doctors were heard. A motion by the defense attorneys to reject the medical expert because he is the ward manager at the KUK and knew about the charges against the mother was rejected. The public prosecutor's accusation of assault with serious permanent consequences carries a penalty of one to ten years imprisonment, the defendant has no criminal record to date and the presumption of innocence applies.