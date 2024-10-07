Two Styrian clubs between heaven and hell

Unity in red - for now

His "role" will also be discussed during the break. There is said to be a large degree of unity at the helm - critical voices towards the coach are few and far between. The basic approach of trying to emerge from the crisis together remains the party line for the time being. However, the red players also know what time it is. And: that in soccer you often can't avoid the necessary "jolt" (change of coach) to free a team. GAK's next games: Sturm on October 19, Rapid on the 27th and Salzburg on November 2.