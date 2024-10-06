For the sake of mold

Insurance issue?

However, the effort is enormous: 1500 tickets have been sold for the home game against ManCity, and even 2000 for Barça. Will the SKN be able to hold the operator of the NV-Arena, Sportzentrum NÖ, harmless? "We'll think about that, we've only known about the problem for too long. We only had the inspection on Friday," says Pichler, leaving the consequences open, "maybe it's also an insurance issue." UEFA would not have allowed containers as a substitute, so the "SKN Rush" reacted quickly - and moved to the Generali-Arena against Man City (16.10.), Barcelona (21.11.) and Hammarby (18.12.). "We want to make the best of it. So our goal now is to fill the stadium in Vienna." They succeeded once before. When there was a national record attendance of 10,051 fans at Austria v France last year.